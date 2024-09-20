The main event for the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year will be determined next week.

During the post-TNA Victory Road 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday night, September 19, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out during an in-ring promo segment involving Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

Marella informed the three that Nemeth’s opponent for his next pay-per-view title defense will be determined next Thursday night, as a TNA World Championship Eliminator bout will take place in the main event of the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT.

The bout will see Frankie Kazarian going one-on-one against Joe Hendry, with the winner moving on to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 26 in Detroit, Michigan.

Also announced for the 9/26 episode of TNA iMPACT next Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Rosemary & Wendy Choo vs. Jordynne Grace & NXT Mystery Partner

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid

* Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. KUSHIDA, Leon Slater & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry (TNA Title Eliminator)

* Lei Ying Lee (Xia Li) debuts

