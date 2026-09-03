AEW has its main event for All Out 2026.

Will Ospreay will defend the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley when the pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, September 26.

The match was announced during the closing moments of the September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite in Allen, TX. After Ospreay, Andrade El Idolo and United Empire defeated The Dogs and The Demand in the main event, Gabe Kidd attacked Ospreay and Andrade.

Kidd grabbed a chair and prepared to strike Ospreay, but Moxley made his way to the ring and stopped him. Andrade then returned to spear Kidd, with the two continuing their fight backstage.

Moxley remained in the ring and picked up the AEW World Championship before placing it over Ospreay’s shoulder. The two stared each other down as a graphic confirmed that Moxley will challenge Ospreay in the All Out main event.

Ospreay captured the championship by defeating Kenny Omega at AEW All In: London on August 30. Moxley also left Wembley Stadium with gold after retaining the AEW Continental Championship against Nigel McGuinness.

This will not be their first singles match of 2026. Moxley previously defeated Ospreay to retain the Continental Championship at AEW Dynasty in April.

Another title match was announced earlier in Wednesday’s show. Cope and Christian Cage will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR and The Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match.

The match came together after The Young Bucks confronted the champions over the finish of their All In match. Cope admitted that he was unhappy with how they retained the titles, as Cage used a wrench without his knowledge. FTR then joined the confrontation before Cope proposed a match involving chairs, tables and ladders. It was officially promoted later in the show as a three-way ladder match.

The current AEW All Out 2026 lineup is as follows:

* AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Tag Team Championships (Three-Way Ladder Match): Cope & Cage (c) vs. FTR vs. The Young Bucks

AEW All Out 2026 will take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.