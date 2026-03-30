When life hands you lemons …

You know the rest.

TNA Wrestling appears to be applying this life lesson to the situation surrounding the TNA World Championship landscape coming out of their last special event and heading into their next one on the 2026 schedule.

Following a TNA Sacrifice 2026 show last week that saw TNA World Champion Mike Santana injure Steve Maclin with a super-kick, leading to an abrupt match-stoppage and post-match brawl with Eddie Edwards, things will pick up where they left off when TNA Rebellion 2026 takes place in just a few weeks.

On Monday morning, TNA Wrestling announced that Santana will defend his title against Edwards at the April 11 show in Cleveland, OH.

“Eddie Edwards will invoke his Feast or Fired World Title shot briefcase to challenge Mike Santana for the TNA World Title at #TNARebellion on April 11 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from Cleveland, Ohio,” the announcement read.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/11 for live TNA Rebellion 2026 Results coverage.