Grayson Waller has his next challenger.

During the November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Mason Rook squared off against Shiloh Hill in a match to determine the next number one contender to the NXT Championship.

Hill injured his midsection after colliding with the corner of the announce table, giving Rook an opening to exploit. Rook ultimately picked up the victory after connecting with a powerbomb and a top-rope moonsault.

Following the match, Rook and Hill shook hands in a show of respect.

As Hill was making his way to the back, Waller emerged and intentionally bumped shoulders with him. Hill responded by tossing the NXT Champion into the ring, where Rook proceeded to lay him out.

With the victory, Rook will challenge Waller for the NXT Championship at the upcoming WWE NXT TLC premium live event on Saturday, December 12.

As noted, a NXT Women’s Championship TLC Match between Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Kendal Grey was also announced for the 12/12 NXT PLE.