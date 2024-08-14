The Ring Of Honor World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line this Thursday night.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour ROH On HonorClub program on Thursday at 7/6c, Ring Of Honor has confirmed a world title tilt for the main event of the show.

“Mark Briscoe puts the ROH World Title on the line against the challenger Johnny TV,” read the announcement shared via the official ROH Wrestling X account on Wednesday morning. “Watch ROH TV on HonorClub at WatchROH.com 7/6c.”

Thus far, the Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV main event for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship is the only match officially advertised for the August 15 episode of the ROH on HonorClub show.