The AEW World Championship will be on-the-line next Wednesday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, former AEW International Champion and member of The Undisputed Kingdom, Roderick Strong, issued a challenge to AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match was later confirmed for the Wednesday, June 5, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Previously announced for the 6/5 episode of AEW Dynamite is Mariah May vs. Saraya, as well as the long-awaited AEW Dynamite return of MJF.

