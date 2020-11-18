IMPACT Wrestling has announced that world champion Rich Swann will be defending the title on next week’s episode of Impact on AXS against MMA and pro-wrestling legend, Ken Shamrock. The match was announced on this evening’s edition of Impact on AXS, which saw Swann team up with Trey Miguel to battle Dez and Wentz in a tag team main event.

This will be Shamrock’s first crack at the IMPACT world title in quite some time. He was inducted into IMPACT’s Hall of Fame at last month’s Bound For Glory pay per view.