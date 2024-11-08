The lineup for TNA Turning Point 2024 is starting to take shape.

Ahead of the November 29, 2024 show from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TNA Wrestling has announced plans for the TNA World Championship match on the show.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement after the November 7 episode of TNA iMPACT to announce Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship at the aforementioned 11/29 show:

Eddie Edwards to Challenge Nic Nemeth for TNA World Championship November 29 at Turning Point At Bound For Glory, Nic Nemeth continued his trendsetting reign as TNA World Champion with an impressive, albeit controversial victory over Joe Hendry. Just days later on iMPACT!, Nemeth joined forces with Hendry to battle two longtime rivals in Eddie Edwards and JDC of The System. But when Hendry inadvertently collided with Nemeth, it was Edwards who capitalized, pinning the TNA World Champion following a devastating Boston Knee Party. With that victory, Edwards has earned a coveted TNA World Title opportunity when TNA Wrestling presents Turning Point streaming LIVE November 29 on TNA+. Can Nemeth remain at the top of the mountain? Or will Edwards become TNA World Champion for a third time in his career? .@joehendry just inadvertently laid out @NicTNemeth giving the match to @DirtyDangoCurty and @TheEddieEdwards! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/DL2vCLpjcE pic.twitter.com/dCD2LWAs0A — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 1, 2024 On Friday, November 29 at a special start time of 7pm ET, TNA Wrestling heads to the annual WrestleCade fan convention at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC for Turning Point, streaming LIVE on TNA+! Tickets are on-sale now at WrestleCade.com.