A huge matchup is set for TNA Rebellion.

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, will be challenging Moose for the world title at the event, which takes place on April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was made official on last night’s TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV.

BREAKING: Following the conclusion of #TNAiMPACT, @milanmiracle has made it OFFICIAL – @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA World Championship against @NicTNemeth at #Rebellion on April 20 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Palms in Las Vegas. TICKETS: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/kLnO6gj6UY — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REBELLION:

-Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Title

-The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) for the TNA Tag Team Titles