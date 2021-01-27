Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann is now official for the upcoming No Surrender event.

Swann granted the title shot to Dreamer as his 50th birthday falls on the night of No Surrender.

The No Surrender special event airs on Saturday, February 13 from Nashville. It will air exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. The Good Brothers (c)

BREAKING: On @THETOMMYDREAMER's 50th birthday he will challenge @GottaGetSwann for the IMPACT World Championship on February 13th at #NoSurrender! Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/8PNgHzu7RY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.