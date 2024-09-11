Ethan Page has a dance partner for his next WWE NXT World Championship defense on the upcoming debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

During the Tuesday, September 10 episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams defeated “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne to earn the next title shot.

With the win, Trick Williams is now scheduled as the opponent for Ethan Page in the first world title match on the NXT on CW debut show on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

Additionally, it was announced that TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will be going one-on-one against Wes Lee in a Chicago Street Fight on the 10/1 show.

Also scheduled for the NXT on CW debut on 10/1:

* Miz TV

* CM Punk to appear

* Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz (Street Fight)

* Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams (NXT Title)

* Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia (NXT Women’s Title)

* WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair to appear