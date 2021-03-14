NWA President Billy Corgan has announced that Nick Aldis will defend the NWA world championship against current NWA tag champion Aron Stevens at the March 21st Back to the Attack pay per view, which is the promotion’s first big event since Hard Times in January of 2020. Corgan adds that Stevens is receiving this opportunity in honor of his mentor, The Question Mark (Joseph Hudson), who tragically passed away a few weeks ago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BACK TO THE ATTACK

-Jax Dane/Slice Boogie versus Jordan Clearwater/Crimson

-Jax Dane/Slice Boogie versus Jordan Clearwater/Crimson