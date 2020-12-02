Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that RUSH will be defending the world title against Brody King at the December 18th Final Battle pay per view from Baltimore Maryland. Full details, including an updated card, can be found below.

Brody King made his intentions clear when ROH returned from hiatus several months ago. Declaring that he is his own man and not a member of any group, King set his sights on becoming ROH World Champion.

The violent behemoth wasted no time seizing an ROH World Title match, which he will receive at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18 when he faces two-time champion RUSH.

A former ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, King knew he had to rack up some major victories in singles competition to work his way into title contention, and he did exactly that.

King pinned former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle last month and former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor on this past weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

King is one of the hardest-hitting and most intense competitors in the sport, but he’s also one of the most versatile. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound California native is well-versed in Lucha Libre and has a strong amateur wrestling background.

As impressive as King is, however, the man he will have to beat to become ROH World Champion has been nearly unbeatable since making his ROH debut two years ago.

“El Toro Blanco” RUSH, who is every bit as hard-hitting and intense as King, has only been pinned once in ROH. It occurred at last year’s Final Battle, when he lost the ROH World Title to PCO in a wild, anything goes brawl. RUSH regained the title two months later in a three-way match with PCO and Mark Haskins.

During RUSH’s time in ROH, the La Faccion Ingobernable leader has defeated top stars such as Matt Taven (to win the ROH World Title the first time), Castle, Jeff Cobb, Bandido and Flip Gordon.

Will King make history at ROH’s biggest pay-per-view of the year? Or will RUSH make King another notch on his gold championship belt? Join us for Final Battle on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE

FRIDAY, DEC. 18, 9 P.M. ET

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. BRODY KING

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3