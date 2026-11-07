WWE has crowned new World Tag Team Champions.

During WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Penta and Je’Von Evans defeated Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision to capture the World Tag Team Championships.

The title change came following a chaotic match that featured outside interference, a surprise appearance and several close nearfalls.

Breakker and Theory controlled much of the contest, isolating Penta and preventing Evans from getting involved for extended stretches. The challengers eventually mounted a comeback, with Evans connecting with an OG Cutter and Penta delivering several high-impact moves.

The closing moments saw Bronson Reed emerge from the crowd and attack both challengers, delivering a Death Valley Driver to Penta on the floor before clotheslining Evans over the barricade.

The Vision followed up with a Doomsday Device on Penta, but the masked superstar managed to kick out at two.

Moments later, Oba Femi’s entrance music hit, bringing The Ruler out to confront Reed. The two powerhouses clashed near the entrance stage, with Femi sending Reed crashing through a table off the stage.

With Breakker distracted by Femi’s arrival, Penta and Evans capitalized on the confusion.

Penta connected with a dive from the top turnbuckle before bringing Theory back into the ring and delivering a Mexican Destroyer. Evans followed with an OG Cutter and scored the pinfall to secure the victory.

Penta and Je’Von Evans celebrated with their newly won World Tag Team Championships as WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continued.

And that wasn’t the only title change at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on Saturday.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

These two are FEARLESS! 😳 https://t.co/XTCCZGXTYO — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

.@WWEJeVonEvans is on FIRE 🔥 https://t.co/feyuK9HxoV — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

The Vision just can’t play fair smh 🤦 https://t.co/DAd67r7mbk — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

.@Obaofwwe is HERE and he took out @BRONSONISHERE 😱 https://t.co/k595gXCJgJ — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

LET’S GO!!!! Congratulations @PENTAELZEROM and @WWEJeVonEvans!! 👏 https://t.co/b25DJxKo02 — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026