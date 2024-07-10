The ROH World Television Championship will be on-the-line this week.
On Wednesday, Ring Of Honor announced Atlantis Jr. will be putting his ROH World TV title on-the-line against Serpentico in one of the featured bouts on this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.
Also scheduled for the show, which premieres on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 7/6c, is Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir vs. Robyn Renegade in women’s triple-threat action.
Make sure to check back here on Thursday evening for complete ROH On HonorClub results.
