The ROH World Television Championship will be on-the-line this week.

On Wednesday, Ring Of Honor announced Atlantis Jr. will be putting his ROH World TV title on-the-line against Serpentico in one of the featured bouts on this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Also scheduled for the show, which premieres on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 7/6c, is Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir vs. Robyn Renegade in women’s triple-threat action.

Make sure to check back here on Thursday evening for complete ROH On HonorClub results.