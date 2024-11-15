World Wrestling Entertainment has signed three new “WWE ID” prospects.

First, it was announced at Thursday night’s Fire Star Pro Wrestling event that Jackson Drake has signed a new “Independent Development” contract.

Drake has competed for DEADLOCK Pro, NWA, and SHW.

The Reign of the Reaper just got taken to another level. Congratulations to the reigning @FSPWrestling Heavyweight Champion @JacksonDrake03 on receiving his earned @WWEID tonight at Afterburn, presented by @KozonePro pic.twitter.com/8JSEDI43vR — Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) November 15, 2024

Additionally, it was announced at Thursday night’s Beyond Wrestling ‘Wrestling Open’ event that both Aaron Rourke and Brad Baylor have been signed to WWE ID deals.

You can check out the official announcement(s) below:

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.