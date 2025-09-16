— Ricochet made his AEW debut in August of last year and has now shared exactly when he signed with the company. He appeared for the first time at AEW All In 2024 following the expiration of his WWE contract in June, revealing on “The Ariel Halwani Show” that he had signed with AEW just over a month prior to his debut.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Samantha Irvin possibly coming to AEW: “She probably would consider it, for sure, but I think right now she….she honestly was thinking about leaving and letting it be known for a little bit that she wanted to leave before I was even, six or seven months before I was (leaving), she was already thinking about it. Not that she didn’t like announcing. She loved the actual act and being in the front row. For her, saying someone’s weight and hometown wasn’t her dream. She made it obvious she wanted to do more. People like Paul Heyman pulled her aside and talked to her. She’s talking to Michael Hayes and he’s like, ‘You want to learn more, don’t you?’ She’s like, ‘Absolutely.’ ‘I can tell you want to learn more.’ When she knew that they knew, ‘we have such a good thing.’ She was so good at it. You have to think, if you had Mariah Carey, I know people are going to throw me to the wolves for saying this, but if you had Mariah Carey be a ring announcer, it’s going to be awesome. I walked up on her and she was in her chair writing in her book and I see what she’s writing. It’s music notes laid out. ‘What is this? Songs?’ ‘No, it’s Rhea Ripley,’ but it’s how it’s going to sound in her head when she says Rhea Ripley. She was thinking about things like that. She was thinking about when the beat drops and trying to say everything before the beat drops. She was trying to think about these things and where someone is from and their character. All that is fun, but she wanted to put that effort into a character. ‘If I can make people feel this way just by announcing, what do you think I can do in a promo?’ When she knew that it wasn’t going to happen, she wanted to get out of it. I know people think she left for music, but she didn’t leave for music. She’s always done music. She’s been in the show choir and drama club for 20-30 years. She had an album come out in 2015-16. What she’s doing now is, kind of like me, I’m going back to stuff I did on the indies that got me popular. Same thing with her. Music has always been her thing. I think she felt stuck in this role, but she’s an actress. She was playing the role of a ring announcer. It just happens that she has one of the best voices in the world. She grew up a huge fan of wrestling. She knows the characters and how people would announce them and that characters have their own personalities. She was always kind of wanting to go. Once I departed, that was the straw and she made up her mind after that.”

On WWE not acting like they wanted him to stay: “For me, they didn’t try. They made an offer, we just couldn’t agree, okay, I’m out. They didn’t, for me at least, they didn’t really let me know they wanted me to stay. Who knows if that would have changed my mind anyway. This is just my experience. They may feel different. I didn’t feel they really sat me down and were like, ‘We want you to stay.’ Everyone has different experiences. That’s just how I felt.”

On his social media presence: “That’s a little of both. That’s a little where the line is drawn of where is it real? Every company’s goal is to make the most money possible. That’s why you make a company. You can’t argue against that. When we feel things are being done in bad faith. That’s when I feel, let’s get a little crazy. They can say the are doing it for this reason or that reason, they can say whatever they need to feel. How most people see it and view it is one way. Why not just say, ‘Yo, we know what you’re doing.’ They can do that. They have their backers. At the end of the day, I think AEW is in a great spot and we’re focused on us. Now more than ever, we’re figuring out ways to create new stories, drama, and suspense while keeping it sports-based and creating an alternative to what people have known for years. Now more than ever, in this economy, my dad, brother, and family, we grew up wanting to go to the shows and even back then, we were all broke and couldn’t afford to go shows back then. How the world is today, having a place like AEW, all those families and people who may not be able to afford to go to WWE can afford to come to our show and have a good time and experience some new action, characters, drama, and an alternative to what has been going on for a long time. Whether they’re going to counter-program or not, I’m glad AEW is around because the backstage is getting better, the stories and drama is getting better. We’re trying to connect dots and give people something that is cohesive, and at the end, they can be proud that they’ve watched the whole thing, while giving you some of the best in-ring performances you’ve seen. That is important to us. Not that it’s not important to the other side, but for us, we’re a little crazy. We want to go out there and do crazy stuff and put our bodies on the line. I’m just glad that, however they choose to run their programming, that AEW is still here and we’re still around, and we’re focused on us. We’re growing more and more all the time. At the pay-per-views, you can feel it’s getting bigger. Maybe people are getting more emotionally involved, maybe that’s the feeling that I’m feeling. Every pay-per-view feels like a victory. It’s honestly good to be in a spot where we’re at and where the wrestling world is. No matter what roster you look at. The totality of the wrestling world in Japan, Mexico, and Europe, top to bottom, the rosters are deep. We’re at a great time in wrestling and I’m glad AEW is around to give variety to what is out there. Since the beginning of wrestling history, we’ve been kind of programmed to despise other territories. Back in the territory days, fans went to this one, but not that one. We didn’t like the other territory. When they came together, it was WWF vs. WCW. One had to win and one had to lose. One needed to go under. We were taught to despise the other wrestling companies. Now, when another one pops up, it’s ‘Oh, we don’t like them.’ Not every fan is that way, but in history, it’s never been really acceptable to have multiple wrestling companies on television. Competition is great, but it gets to a point where you want this company to stop being a company just because it’s not the company you grew up with your whole life. I watched WWF and WCW. When I found out about ECW and New Japan, I watched that. I wasn’t so specific. I’ve never been that kind of person so it’s hard for me to understand those feelings. Competition is welcome and great. I’m glad AEW is here to compete.”

— AEW’s MJF, who also holds the CMLL Light Heavyweight Title, recently sparked some online heat with former WWE Superstar Andrade following the latter’s release.

MJF casually extended an invite for margaritas, tweeting, “Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hop on my jet to Toronto to whoop Mark Briscoe’s hillbilly a*s,” ahead of his upcoming matches against Mistico and Mark Briscoe this weekend.

Andrade didn’t let it slide, responding with a bold middle finger emoji. MJF quickly fired back, “Oh it’s like that? Okay, Perro.”

The rivalry intensified today when Andrade posted, “IN MEXICO! It’s MASK VS HAIR @The_MJF pu**y!!,” signaling that he’s ready to turn their online sparring into a high-stakes showdown.

Andrade’s last appearance was at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in August, before being released over the weekend for a wellness policy violation.

You can check out Andrade’s tweet below:

— During a recent appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher addressed WWE’s decision to host Wrestlepalooza on September 20, seemingly as counter-programming for AEW All Out 2025.

Fletcher remained unfazed by the scheduling, stating that such competition only raises the stakes for fans. He explained,

“Man, I think it’s good business practice from the other team. I think they’re trying to squash us. But, for me, it puts a chip on my shoulder. I know that this Saturday, we have competition and my goal is to go out there and have one of the greatest professional wrestling matches of all time, so that people go, oh, nothing comes even close to that, nothing comes close to AEW pay-per-views, so, yeah, that’s all it is. It lights a fire under me. All I wanna do is go out there and do the best that I absolutely can so I can squish the other guys, you know what I mean?”

— During a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, Bryan Danielson spoke about the diverse styles showcased in AEW, likening the promotion to a variety show.

He highlighted how different performers resonate with different fans, pointing to Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland as two stars who have elevated their game to a new level.

While Danielson admitted that he wouldn’t put his own body through some of the extreme risks they take, he praised both for delivering performances that deeply connect with audiences.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On AEW having a variety show of wrestling: “Tony Khan really believes in having great in-ring pro wrestling, but there are different great styles of pro wrestling. You get that in AEW. You get the variety show, it’s just a different form of a variety show. You get the in-ring performance that can be more comedic, now you’re getting Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson. Now you’re getting a Jon Moxley match or a Darby (Allin) match.”

On Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page: “Now you’re getting Hangman Page and Swerve, which I never want to see again. Not that it wasn’t good, but I don’t want…those guys are incredible, two of the best guys I’ve ever been in the ring with, but please, I don’t want to see you staple somebody’s tongue, but some people do. Those matches, for our audience, have been incredible. You see Swerve and Hangman getting to the next level because they are willing to do these things that I never would have been willing to do. There is something to wrestling being a variety show, but you also have to know what your variety is and not stray from your identity. It’s a hard balance to find.”

— The Great Khali was a formidable presence in WWE during his full-time tenure, known for his sheer size and strength. Recently, former WWE and current AEW star MVP shared his memories of working with the Hall of Famer.

On a recent episode of his “Marking Out” podcast, Montel Vontavious Porter revealed that he suffered a minor concussion from one of Khali’s chops. He noted that while Khali wasn’t the most polished in-ring performer — his moves could be physically punishing — MVP emphasized that he still enjoyed his time with the former World Heavyweight Champion and that they shared a strong backstage camaraderie. He said,

“I’m pretty sure I got a minor concussion from one of [The Great Khali’s Chops] [laughs]. And then, his other finisher, the two-handed Chokeslam. Oh, brother!”

“I say this all the time. I’m harsh on The Great Khali because he is one of the worst people I’ve ever been in the ring with as a wrestler. But behind the scenes, what a funny guy! I actually enjoyed his company. I used to mess with him all the time. Rib him mercilessly.”

