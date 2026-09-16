Wren Sinclair already has a couple of potential dream opponents in mind for WrestleMania.

During an appearance on Busted Open After Dark following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT (full episode below), Sinclair was asked who she would most like to face on the WrestleMania stage. Her first choice was Jazz, who trained Sinclair and also happened to be her opponent in her first professional wrestling match.

“My first person, and I’ll always say this person, so my first match ever in this business was against Jazz,” Sinclair said. “If I could get Jazz at WrestleMania, like, get that girl a new pair of knees. Like, let’s get her in the ring.”

Sinclair recalled learning under the former WWE Women’s Champion, noting that Jazz made it clear before their first match that she hadn’t passed along all of her tricks.

“She’s my trainer,” Sinclair said. “And so she taught me everything I know, but she always reminds me, ‘I taught you some of what I know, not all of what I know.’ And she said that to me right before we had our first match, and I was like, ‘She’s gonna kill me.’”

Another name on Sinclair’s WrestleMania wish list is current WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green.

“I would love to go against Chelsea Green,” Sinclair said. “I would love to do that.”

Sinclair explained that part of Green’s appeal is how relatable she comes across, while also praising her ability to continue pushing forward through setbacks.

“She’s a person,” Sinclair said. “She is so relatable. She is like an actual human being. She has emotions, good ones, bad ones, and then she’s just also kind of, like, unbreakable. I mean, not in the literal sense because her face is broken, but she just keeps going.”

Sinclair also sees some similarities between her own career and Green’s journey, particularly when it comes to doing good work without necessarily receiving an immediate reward for it.

“And I feel like, I don’t want to say, like, I look up to her, but I definitely see mirrors or slight resemblances in our careers as far as, you do good work and sometimes it’s not always rewarded,” Sinclair continued.

“And finally I think she decided to take what’s hers, and look where that got her. So maybe I need to do that.”

On WWE television, Sinclair is currently serving a storyline suspension after attacking Kelani Jordan and striking a referee on last week’s episode of NXT.