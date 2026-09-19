Wren Sinclair says nearly three years of following the rules in WWE NXT have left her without the opportunities she expected.

Sinclair discussed her frustration during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. The interview followed her storyline suspension for accidentally striking a referee on the September 8 episode of NXT.

“I’ve been here for almost three years and I don’t have anything to show for it.”

Sinclair pointed to her run as the final WWE Speed Women’s Champion and said it did not produce a championship celebration or merchandise. She also contrasted her punishment with Zilla Fatu receiving a title opportunity after interfering in a main event.

Sinclair said the suspension was the result of showing emotion after spending years listening and doing what was asked of her. She does not plan to return to that approach now that her frustration has surfaced.

During the same interview, Sinclair addressed Kendal Grey’s injury. She described Grey as someone who keeps pushing long after her body tells her to stop and said the injury is more serious than Grey wants to accept.

“The only thing we can do is slow down. Time really does heal all things.”

Sinclair said Grey had continued wrestling after the original impact and even obtained clearance for a road loop despite being advised to rest. Sinclair accompanied her because she knew the medical update would be difficult for Grey to hear.

The comments come from the same Busted Open appearance in which Sinclair named two WrestleMania dream opponents.

Original source: Busted Open Radio. Transcription assistance: Fightful.