Wren Sinclair is embracing a more aggressive side of her personality on WWE NXT, and it sounds like the change has been a long time coming.

The NXT Superstar has shown a noticeably different attitude in recent weeks, becoming more assertive as she prepares to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Sinclair discussed the character shift and explained how constantly being pushed around, both on television and through interactions with fans on social media, eventually started to wear on her.

“I definitely think so. I feel like we are people at the end of the day but when we are so publicly out there and on social media, the things that people say to you and the responses you get from people, it does affect you in a sense.”

Sinclair went on to explain that repeatedly accepting that treatment conflicted with who she is outside of the ring, making the opportunity to finally stand up for herself particularly satisfying.

“Me to my core, I’m not going to let someone push me around. So, to get pushed around and eat it and to get pushed around and then eat it again, it definitely pulled on who I am as a person. So, I think I was very excited to finally bite back in lack of better terms.”

Sinclair will look to carry that newfound aggression into one of the biggest opportunities of her WWE NXT career when she challenges for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

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