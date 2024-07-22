A new matchup has been announced for the July 23 edition of NXT on USA.

Wren Sinclair will be in singles-action against Carlee Bright on the show, which takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The match was made official on social media.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No DQ match

-Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis

-Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

-We’ll hear from Thea Hail