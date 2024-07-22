A new matchup has been announced for the July 23 edition of NXT on USA.
Wren Sinclair will be in singles-action against Carlee Bright on the show, which takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The match was made official on social media.
Looking to impress the No Quarter Catch Crew, @WrenSinclairWWE will go one-on-one with @CarleeBrightWWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Z42UZ1mAux
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:
-Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No DQ match
-Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis
-Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
-We’ll hear from Thea Hail