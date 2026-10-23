Wren Sinclair says she had barely arrived in WWE before finding herself in the ring with an entire group of women she didn't know. Her NXT debut came roughly a week after she arrived, leaving little time to get comfortable with her new surroundings.

On No-Contest Wrestling, Sinclair recalled being frightened by the assignment because she had only met the other wrestlers days earlier. As reported by F4WOnline, the prospect of navigating a match with multiple unfamiliar opponents was different from preparing for a singles debut.

Sinclair also explained how she found another way to introduce herself without introductory vignettes. According to the show's first-party episode recap, she built on her earlier Side Character Spotlight social series to create Wren Wednesday, initially using a Q&A to let fans get to know her.