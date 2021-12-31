Wrestle Kingdom 16 is right around the corner. Once again, New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans will be treated to two nights of action at the Tokyo Dome. Before you read this preview, check out my preview for Night 1. Now that you’re caught up let’s jump into the Night 2 preview!

Powered by RedCircle

Main Event: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Shingo Takagi or Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

The main event of January 5th will see the conclusion of this year’s “Double Gold Dash” scenario. The January 4th main event winner will be defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the self-proclaimed “Real World Champion” Will Ospreay. This will be Opsreay’s first singles match in Japan since May 6th, where he successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Shingo Takagi. Ospreay has issues with Shingo and Kazuchika Okada, so we’ll have an intriguing main event no matter who makes it to January 5th.

As I mentioned, Ospreay defeated Shingo on May 6th at Wrestling Dontaku Night 2 to retain the IWGP World Title. Before that match, Ospreay also defeated Shingo in the 2021 New Japan Cup finals. Ospreay’s New Japan Cup win allowed him to challenge then-champion Kota Ibushi. After the epic Dontaku bout, Ospeay left Japan due to injuries and was stripped of the World Title. Shingo would then finally capture the World Title by defeating Okada in the main event of Dominion. Since then, Shingo has been the main man of NJPW. The Rampage Dragon successfully defended the title 3 times in 3 MOTY caliber matches. If Shingo makes it through to Night 2, he’ll be fighting to finally defeat Ospreay on a big stage and prove to the world that he is the one true champion of NJPW.

Since joining NJPW, Ospreay has been on a mission to be the best. To be the best in NJPW, you have to beat Okada. It started as a friendly rivalry as both men were in the same faction. After years of several failed attempts, Ospreay finally defeated Okada in G1 Climax 30. However, Ospreay couldn’t get the job done on his own. The Great-O-Khan made his return from excursion and helped Ospreay get the win. Fast forward to Wrestle Kingdom 15. Ospreay wanted to prove he could beat Okada without help on the biggest stage. Ospreay threw everything he had at Okada that night, but the Rainmaker came out victorious again. After defending the IWGP World Title at Dontaku, Ospreay was scheduled to defend against Okada at Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome. However, the Wrestle Grand Slam show was postponed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Japan, and then Ospreay left the country because of injury. If Okada makes it through to Night 2, Ospreay will get another shot at beating the Rainmaker in the Tokyo Dome.

I think it would have been better to have Shingo defend against Ospreay on January 4th then have the winner of that face Okada on January 5th. With the way it’s happening, I believe Okada will walk into Night 2 as champion to defend against Ospreay. Without knowing Ospreay’s future in Japan, it’s hard to beat on him to win this match. Especially since he’s not featured on the NJPW vs. NOAH show on January 8th. So I think the Rainmaker will be leaving the Tokyo Dome as the Undisputed IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

7th Match: IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship

No Disqualifications

KENTA vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

In somewhat of an upset, KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at Power Struggle to become the 11th IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Tanahashi had intentions of going back and forth between the U.S. and Japan to defend the title. KENTA halted those plans with a swift Go2Sleep. KENTA had been chasing the Red Belt for over a year and finally got his hands on it.

During the World Tag League, Tanahashi issued a challenge to KENTA for a title rematch with a stipulation of KENTA’s choosing. KENTA accepted the challenge and chose a No Disqualification Match. During the Road to Tokyo Dome tour, KENTA left the Ace laying several nights with various weapons. If Tanahashi is going to regain the Red Belt, he will need to abandon his clean technical wrestling style. As we’ve seen over the years, KENTA will use anything and everything to win a match. The Ace will have no choice but to get down and dirty to defeat the champ.

Many NJPW reviewers are typically very critical about Tanahashi/KENTA matches. However, I think all the matches they’ve had were very good to great. I expect this match to deliver big since it’s in the semi-main event position, and they’ll be able to use plunder. I would put my money on the Ace if I were a betting man.

6th Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

2021 has not been the best year for Tetsuya Naito. Naito suffered a knee injury in his first match in the G1, which would force him to miss the rest of the tournament. Meanwhile, 2021 saw the rise of Jeff Cobb. Cobb became the first to win eight consecutive block matches in the G1.

Naito and SANADA teamed up to face Cobb and Great-O-Khan on the final night of the World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. Tour. Cobb was manhandling Naito during the match, and it seemed like the United Empire was on the fast track to victory. However, Naito caught Cobb off guard with a quick hurricanrana and won the match for his team. Cobb was furious and attempted to attack Naito after the match. Naito once again used his speed to outwit Cobb and escape the attack. Cobb would then issue a Wrestle Kingdom challenge that Naito would quickly accept.

These two clashed several times on the Road to Tokyo Dome tour in multi-man preview matches. Naito made Cobb’s knee the target of his offense throughout the tour. If Cobb is going to get his first Tokyo Dome win, he’s going to have to avoid any more damage to his knee and use his strength to quickly out Naito away. A win here could catapult either man to the number contender spot for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

5th Match: SANADA vs. Great-O-Khan

SANADA and Great-O-Khan will be facing off for the first time in singles action on Night 2. Issues between SANADA and O-Khan began in the aforementioned tag match on the final night of the World Tag League and BOSJ tour. SANADA embarrassed O-Khan by out grappling him and tying him up in the Paradise Lock during the match. Come January 5th, O-Khan will be looking for his first Tokyo Dome win and to prove he is the better grappler.

4th Match: NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships

HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH)

The CHAOS vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE rivalry from Night 1 will spill over to Night 2 with this NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship match. For Night 1, I predicted Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will become the IWGP Tag Champions, and EVIL will become NEVER Openweight Champion. I think there’s a better chance of EVIL walking out as double champion than Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. With this match being 4th on the card, hopefully, we won’t have to endure with HOUSE OF TORTURE shenanigans for too long.

3rd Match: KOPW 2022 Four Way

The final four of the Ranbo from Night 1 will compete in a 4-Way Match to determine the first 2022 Provisional KOPW trophy holder. It will be interesting to see if someone other than the 2-time KOPW Champion Toru Yano will start the year with the trophy.

2nd Match: STARDOM Special Match

Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano & Saya Kamitani

For the first time ever, New Japan’s sister promotion, STARDOM, will be featured on the main card of Wrestle Kingdom. A random drawing has put rivals together to face off in the Dome.

On one side, you have the Ace of STARDOM, Mayu Iwatani, teaming with her former stablemate Starlight Kid. On June 12th, 2021, at the Stardom Tokyo Dream Cinderella Special Edition, Kid was forced to leave Mayu’s STARS faction after she, Koguma, Hanan, Iwatani & Rin Kadokura lost to Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Konami, Fukigen Death, Ruaka & Saki Kashima) in Ten-Woman Elimination Tag Team Match where the winner had to pick a member from the opposite unit with Oedo Tai picking Kid.

On the other side, The leader of Cosmic Angels, Tam Nakano, will be teaming with Queen’s Quest’s Saya Kamitani. On December 29th at STARDOM Dream Queendom, Saya defeated Tam for the Wonder of STARDOM championship. After that intense title match, these two will have a hard time coexisting.

This should be a fun, fast-paced match that highlights four of the best women from STARDOM. I’m expecting Mayu and Kid to get the victory here.

1st Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championships Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) vs. Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) vs. BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)

Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom will open up with the IWGP Jr. Tag Titles on the line in a 3-way match. On December 15th, BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team challenged the current champs, Flying Tiger. ELP left Tiger Mask laid out after hitting him with the Sudden Death Super Kick. Robbie attempted to make the save but was overwhelmed by ELP and Ishimori. Then the Funky Weapon came out to fight off BULLET CLUB. But in a shocking turn of events, Taguchi then attacked Flying Tiger and issued a challenge as well on behalf of him and Rocky Romero. Taguchi is dead set on becoming one-half of the 69th Jr. IWGP Tag Champions. But that won’t be an easy task as BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team look to regain the titles. With ELP’s Sudden Death in play, it will be difficult for Flying Tiger or the Mega Coaches to walk away with the titles.

Powered by RedCircle