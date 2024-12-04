Pro wrestling records are being broken all over the place in 2024.

Not just in WWE.

Following the big WrestleCade 2024 convention last weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which included the live TNA Turning Point 2024 pay-per-view, the event promoters issued a press release touting the record-breaking attendance.

Featured below is the official press release that was sent out on Wednesday morning to announce a new record of 20,131 fans for WrestleCade 2024: