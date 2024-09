The location for next year’s WrestleCon has been revealed.

WrestleCon 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The venue is adjacent to the Convention Center, and offers free parking. It also has a Vegas monorail stop on the front steps, so those staying there can also travel to other spots on the Vegas strip.

For more information on WrestleCon 2025, visit PassKey.com.