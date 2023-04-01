WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has been banned from the remaining WrestleCon events in Los Angeles this weekend.

As noted, Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw took to social media and accused Steiner of lashing out with derogatory comments over how they are transgender. Steiner allegedly caused a scene at WrestleCon while at a table in front of other wrestlers, and yelled “you’re a man,” “you’re a dude,” “you’re a piece of trash,” “you are filth,” and “get the fuck away from here” at Shaw. Shaw also accused Steiner of calling another Impact wrestler a “faggot” that same day. You can see Shaw’s full post below.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Steiner left WrestleCon to attend the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday before WrestleCon promoter Michael Bochicchio had the chance to speak with him. WrestleCon officials spoke with Steiner this morning and informed him that he is not allowed to enter or take part in the remaining WrestleCon events.

Steiner was not booked by the convention itself, but was brought in by a third-party vendor who had purchased table space at the event. WrestleCon officials were trying to facilitate a discussion between the two parties about the incident, but as of mid-afternoon, that had not happened.

A fan on Twitter confirmed that Rick was not at The Steiner Brothers’ booth at WrestleCon today, but WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was.

WrestleCon took to Twitter today to issue a statement on the matter.

“WrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday’s convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw. We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community. The issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention can be a positive experience for all,” they wrote.

Shaw’s employer, Impact Wrestling, also issued a statement on social media this afternoon.

“IMPACT Wrestling stands in full support of @GiseleShaw08 and the LGBTQ+ community. We are saddened by the incident Friday afternoon at Wrestlecon in Los Angeles and hope everyone can learn and be better from it. Thank you to the millions worldwide who have read Gisele’s statement and showed full support for her. Particular thanks go to the organizing staff of Wrestlecon as well as the IMPACT roster and crew who all handled an ugly situation with the utmost professionalism,” they wrote.

Impact referee Daniel Spencer backed up Shaw’s account of what happened, writing, “My heart breaks for Gisele and our another peer. To witness it happen was shocking and disturbing. Respect and love is something we have at IMPACT because we are FAMILY. I’m so grateful for the support we have for one another.”

Numerous pro wrestlers have responded to Shaw’s social media posts with messages of support. AEW’s Chris Jericho wrote, “Hey! Don’t even worry about this. #RickSteiner has always been a bully and has gotten away with so much because he is a “Steiner”. Makes me laugh cause I fell for the same shit when he bullied me, Eddie, Chris, Oscar, juvie etc at World War 3 1997!! I got your back @giseleshaw08 …and if Rick has an issue with this, I’d love to discuss with him anytime. It’s 2023 dude…grow the fuck up!”

Steiner has not addressed the allegations as of this writing. There’s no word yet on if he was in attendance for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver today to see his son Bron Breakker drop the NXT Title to Carmelo Hayes, but The Steiners were referenced on TV, mainly during the Kickoff pre-show.

You can see the aforementioned posts below, along with Shaw’s original post:

Thank you to the millions worldwide who have read Gisele's statement and showed full support for her. Particular thanks go to the organizing staff of Wrestlecon as well as the IMPACT roster and crew who all handled an ugly situation with the utmost professionalism. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2023

WrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday’s convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw. We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community. The issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention… — WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) April 1, 2023

My heart breaks for Gisele and our another peer. To witness it happen was shocking and disturbing. Respect and love is something we have at IMPACT because we are FAMILY. I’m so grateful for the support we have for one another. https://t.co/w4UFTEZct3 — Daniel Spencer (@DanielSpencer) April 1, 2023

I have been bullied all my life and have never stood up for myself because I’m scared that I would get beat up physically, mentally, or emotionally. The bullies in my life have always silenced me, but that ends today! I was at an autograph signing today at Wrestlecon and while I was walking to my table, I hear someone yelling “you’re a man,” “you’re a dude,” you’re a piece of trash,” You are filth,” “get the fuck away from here.” I kept my head down and kept walking as I did not want to acknowledge that hate. When I arrived at my table, I spoke to another Impact Wrestling talent who was at the signing with me and mentioned the incident. It didn’t sit well with me and I wanted to know who was saying that because it’s unacceptable, so I decided to take a walk in that area and I hear that same person saying the same derogatory comments. I looked at the person and it was Rick Steiner saying those statements. I was shocked and could not believe that this was even happening. To have someone saying those comments who a lot of people look up to and consider their hero was quite shocking and disheartening. I was in disbelief so I asked him, “excuse me?!” He kept repeating those hateful phrases and started yelling at me in a public setting. It was inexcusable and unacceptable! Another disappointing part about this whole thing was that there were other wrestling legends who just sat there, turned their heads away, did not want to get involved, or stand up for what’s right because it involved “one of the boys.” Judging from that experience, it was more important for them to watch something wrong go down as [opposed] to standing up for someone who’s being bullied and doing what’s right. I am not writing this because I want sympathy. I am writing this because I am done being bullied to silence. Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility and I am standing up for myself and for other people who go through the exact same situation on a daily basis. I want everyone to know what kind of a deplorable person Rick Steiner is and that this cannot be tolerated. This keeps happening because people let it slide and do not take any action. If you do business with these [types] of people then I will not do business with you. I want to thank all of my Impact peers who were present during the incident and tried to diffuse the situation. Unfortunately a member of that same peer group was also verbally accosted by Rick Steiner being called a “faggot” earlier in the day. I am very fortunate to be working alongside such incredible people in a company that has no room for hate, bullying or judgment. We’re not just co-workers, but a family.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.