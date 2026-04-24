A late change to a high-profile WrestleCon match has now come with some behind-the-scenes clarification.

And a resolved issue between the parties involved.

The WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow was originally set to feature Leon Slater vs. Ricochet in a marquee bout.

However, TNA pulled Slater from the match last week, citing “partner conflicts,” leading to confusion and frustration ahead of the event.

WrestleCon promoter Michael Bochicchio initially noted that Slater was not scheduled to lose and claimed there had been no communication from TNA regarding the decision.

That situation has since changed.

On Thursday, Bochicchio revealed that he had spoken directly with TNA President Carlos Silva, and the two were able to smooth things over.

According to Bochicchio, Silva not only explained the reasoning behind the move but also followed through on making things right financially.

“He took a beating the last few weeks, so I want to give Carlos Silva his props today. A week ago, he called me personally to explain his reasoning for pulling the match. He then asked if there was anything he could do to make up for it. I simply asked that he reimburse me for Leon’s flights/hotel since he was no longer wrestling for us. Today, I was reimbursed for the flight/hotel as promised. Thank you Carlos,” he said.

That’s one way to settle things.

With Slater no longer on the card, the Supershow ultimately went on with a new main event, as The D’Amore-led faction “The Demand” faced off against Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Michael Oku.