New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that WrestleCon will host a taping of NJPW STRONG on April 1st 2022 in Dallas, which is the same weekend as WrestleMania 38. Full details, including who will be appearing for NJPW at WrestleCon, will be revealed at a later date.

Meet and greets are also planned- more details to come soon! https://t.co/NA8SYPis1R #njpw @wrestlecon pic.twitter.com/elb6ft62yM

April 1 at 5PM, watch a special NJPW STRONG taping in Dallas!

#njpwSTRONG is headed to WrestleCon!

After NJPW STRONG’s Autumn Attack saw action come to DFW Texas this past September, STRONG heads back to Dallas on April 1 2022!

WrestleCon will this year see a special STRONG taping at 5PM on April 1, and meet and greets are also planned!

More information is coming soon!