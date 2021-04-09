There’s a lot of speculation on top stars or part-timers possibly making surprise appearances at WrestleMania 37 this weekend, but Fightful Select reports that three names are not expected to appear – Brock Lesnar, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg, who still has a match left on his contract for this year, was briefly discussed for a WrestleMania 37 match earlier this year, but he was not figured into creative plans by February. It was noted that the program with Drew McIntyre was once mentioned for WrestleMania.

Regarding Lesnar, he also was not figured into creative plans by February. The report noted that by the time talks started on adding Daniel Bryan to the match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, there hadn’t been much progress on the Lesnar front, at least based on backstage chatter.

Word on Cena is that anything involving him would have been laid out and planned well ahead of time due to his filming schedule. There are still some wrestlers who would be surprised if Cena didn’t pop up in some capacity. Cena stated a few months back that he could not make WrestleMania 37 due to Peacemaker filming in Vancouver.

As noted earlier, there is talk that Becky Lynch may be returning this weekend. You can click here for that report.

Stay tuned for more.

