Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E at WrestleMania 37 Night Two will now be a Nigerian Drum Match.

Crews revealed the stipulation during a backstage segment on tonight’s SmackDown show. He noted that this an ancient duel created by his ancestors for people who have been wronged, as a way to make things right. He said there will be no rule and no limitation, just beatings so loud that it sounds like the beating of drums. This will essentially be a No DQ match.

In more WrestleMania 37 news, it looks like there will be 5 tag teams going at it on Night One to determine the Night Two challengers for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax. As noted earlier this week, WWE has plans for a multi-team match on Night One to determine the challengers for Night Two. Tonight’s SmackDown featured a big brawl in the ring with the champions Jax and Baszler, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, The Riott Squad, Lana and Naomi, and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Carmella watched from backstage and apparently recruited Billie Kay for her partner, but that has not been confirmed.

It looks like Night One will feature Carmella and Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina and Natalya vs. Rose and Brooke vs. The Riott Squad, with the winners challenging Jax and Baszler for the titles. It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed either match as of this writing.

Tonight’s SmackDown also saw YouTube star Logan Paul accept Sami Zayn’s invite for WrestleMania 37. There is still no word on what Paul will be doing for Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, but he could serve as some kind of special enforcer or special referee.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with the two non-confirmed matches:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Multi-Team #1 Contender’s Match

Teams TBA (Possibly Lana and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Natalya, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke)

Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Nigerian Drum Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One winner vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.