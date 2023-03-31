– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who signed a new employment agreement with WWE this week, will have his own personal office at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

We noted before how Vince is scheduled to be at WrestleMania this weekend, for his first Premium Live Event since “retiring” in the summer of 2022. Word now via PWInsider is that McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan will all have “specific personal offices” backstage at SoFi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

– Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) is confirmed to be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 Weekend. At last word, there was no confirmation that Bray Wyatt is in town.

We’ve noted how Wyatt’s status is up in the air as he’s been sidelined for more than one month now, reportedly with some kind of physical issue. Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley was planned for WrestleMania, but WWE seemingly confirmed that the match would not happening when they announced Lashley for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s SmackDown. It’s still possible that Lashley appears on the WrestleMania card, perhaps with Howdy.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.