Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is now official for WWE Night of Champions.

This will be a rematch from WrestleMania 39, where Belair retained her title on Night 2. Asuka returned to WWE TV on last week’s SmackDown and turned heel on Belair, blinding her with black mist infused with hot chili powder.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

Tournament Finals for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. GUNTHER (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

