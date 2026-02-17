WWE has officially rewritten the record books with WrestleMania 41.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, WrestleMania 41 set a new all-time wrestling record for ticket sale revenue, becoming the highest-grossing event in industry history.

The two-night spectacle generated a combined $66,074,558 in ticket sales.

Each individual night brought in approximately $33 million, highlighting the massive demand for WWE’s biggest annual event. In total, 113,412 tickets were sold across both nights, with the average ticket price coming in at $635.

That’s a staggering number.

For comparison, the previous record was held by Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, which brought in $19.7 million in ticket revenue. WrestleMania 41 more than doubled that single-night benchmark across its two-day run.

WrestleMania 41 took place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

WWE will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. for the second year in a row, as WrestleMania 42 takes place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026.