Stephanie McMahon opened WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) to welcome the fans to the pay-per-view event, as you can see below:

Bianca Belair’s stepdaughter was featured in her WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) entrance, as you can see below:

Boo’s reign in once again from Vegas for Bianca Belair.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/SnCEdI3TZI — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 20, 2025

Drew McIntyre appeared to have had a pyro failure during his WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) entrance, as you can see below:

During his match with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), Drew McIntyre broke out his phone and snapped a selfie of himself. He captioned it with,

“Still bored at work lol”

Still bored at work lol pic.twitter.com/1f0CB1zTqg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 20, 2025

Slayer guitarist Kerry King delivered a live performance as he accompanied Damian Priest to the ring for his Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two).

Fittingly, Priest’s devastating finisher, South of Heaven, draws its name from a classic Slayer track, while King himself shreds on the guitar for Priest’s entrance anthem, Rise For The Night.