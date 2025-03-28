CM Punk is officially set to main event WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The announcement was made on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as all three men signed the contract for their showdown.

Reigns entered first, receiving cheers from the London crowd, before signing the contract. Rollins followed, reminding Reigns of their history and blaming him for allowing CM Punk back into the mix. Punk arrived last, joking that he was out of bubble gum and taking his time reviewing the contract.

Paul Heyman reassured Punk that the contract guaranteed him the main event spot. Rollins was visibly frustrated, believing Punk didn’t deserve it. As Punk thanked the fans, Reigns insisted that Punk should be thanking him instead. Punk responded with a cryptic remark: “That’s not the favor that I’m owed.”

This will mark Roman Reigns’ 10th WrestleMania main event and his sixth consecutive one.

As you’d expect, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will headline WrestleMania 41 (Night Two).

WWE has introduced a new “Immortal Moment” category for the 2025 Hall of Fame, with the inaugural induction honoring the iconic WrestleMania 13 match between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret “Hitman” Hart. This announcement was made during the March 28, 2025 episode of SmackDown.

WrestleVotes is reporting that while the exact timing of WWE’s decision to induct this match has not been publicly detailed, there is no evidence to suggest that it was influenced by recent ticket sales for WrestleMania 41. The induction appears to be part of WWE’s broader plan to celebrate significant moments in wrestling history during the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.