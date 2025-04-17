CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will headline the inaugural night of WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match where there is no championship on the line, but Paul Heyman’s loyalty is at stake.

Heyman has been loyal to Roman Reigns since 2020 as his Wise Man. Previously, he guided CM Punk behind the scenes throughout his WWE career and historic title reign.

During a recent interview with “Uncrowned,” Heyman said, “If you really push the narrative, what’s at stake in the main event of WrestleMania? What title is being pursued in the main event of Saturday night WrestleMania? The wisdom of the ‘Wise Man.'”

He continued, “I am loyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I am loyal to my best friend, CM Punk. Just because I’m loyal to both does not mean I’m going to be disloyal to either. Loyalty is meant to be tested. I can be loyal to both and never be disloyal to either. And every day there is a temptation and the opportunity to be disloyal. Which is why the loyalty of the ‘Wise Man’ runs deepest and most passionate of all.”

Heyman, as a favor owed to Punk, will be in his corner for the main event on Saturday night, much to the dismay of Reigns.

Bad Bunny ranks among the most-streamed musicians globally and made his wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37, partnering with Damian Priest to face off against John Morrison and The Miz.

At WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny raised the stakes by defeating Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

While speaking at The Ankler’s Business of Entertainment program at NAB Show, WWE President Nick Khan lavished praise on Bunny.

Khan said, “We think Bad Bunny set a new bar in terms of celebrities who want to come into wrestling. That guy put in the work. If you saw his match or remember his match, he did everything asked of him and beyond. He was early, showed up, set a new bar for us where everyone else who comes into it is expected to be held up to that standard. To their credit, they have been.”

He continued, “I ran into Bad Bunny at some unrelated sporting event after he did the match with us and the first thing he said to me was, ‘Brother, I’ve watched my match 50 times. I still can’t believe you guys let me do it.’ I said to him, ‘We can’t believe you did it to the level you did.’ That match was incredible.”

It remains uncertain if or when Bad Bunny will return to the WWE ring.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held as a two-night event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

BetOnline has released some exciting prop bets for WrestleMania 41, which you can check out below:

WrestleMania Prop Bets:

Does Triple H cry during his Hall of Fame Speech?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No +100 (1/)

Will Cody Rhodes cry during his match with John Cena?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will Cody Rhodes’ dog make an appearance during WrestleMania 41?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Who takes the pin in the men’s triple threat match?

CM Punk -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +175 (7/4)

Roman Reigns +250 (5/1)

Who will Paul Heyman leave with at WrestleMania 41?

Seth Rollins -225 (4/9)

CM Punk +165 (33/20)

Roman Reigns +200 (2/1)

Who takes the pin in the women’s triple threat match?

IYO SKY -105 (20/21)

Bianca Belair +130 (13/10)

Rhea Ripley +175 (7/4)

Who takes the pin in the IC Title Match?

Finn Balor -250 (2/5)

PENTA +300 (3/1)

Bron Breaker +500 (5/1)

Dominik Mysterio +500 (5/1)

Who will Stone Cold stun first?

The Rock -500 (1/5)

Roman Reigns +200 (2/1)

Pat McAfee +700 (7/1)

Solo Sikoa +700 (7/1)

Paul Heyman +1200 (12/1)

Travis Scott +3300 (33/1)

Will El Grande Americano get unmasked?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will glass be used in the match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre?

Yes +500 (5/1)

Will Becky Lynch appear on the broadcast in the ring?

Yes +500 (5/1)

Will Chelsea Green appear on the broadcast in the ring?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will any female nipple make an appearance?

Yes +700 (7/1)

Who will appear first in the ring during WrestleMania 41?

Tom Brady -140 (5/7)

Kieran Culkin +100 (1/1)