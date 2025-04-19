WWE presents night one of their WrestleMania 41 special event tonight.

WrestleMania 41 emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. this evening, starting at 4:00pm EST. / 1:00pm PST.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show, which streams live on Peacock and internationally on Netflix:

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk with Paul Heyman vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE World Champion GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders vs. The New Day

* WWE United States Champions LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

* Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Make sure to join us here at 4/3c for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 results coverage.