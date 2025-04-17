WWE is expected to film the official WrestleMania set reveal video later today, which will be released on their YouTube channel shortly after.

This year’s set marks a major shift, as it will be the first WrestleMania stage in decades not designed by longtime production veteran Jason Robinson, who exited the company in September.

There have been internal discussions about incorporating some form of fan seating into the stage setup, though details remain scarce and nothing has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, there’s heavy speculation surrounding Living Colour’s scheduled performance on Fremont Street this Friday. According to sources, the timing isn’t a coincidence — and it’s widely believed the legendary rock band will be performing CM Punk’s entrance live at WrestleMania. The group famously played Punk to the ring at WrestleMania 29 for his match against The Undertaker.

