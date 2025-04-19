The injury Rey Mysterio sustained during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown was 100% legitimate, sources have confirmed.

As of now, WWE has not announced how they plan to address Mysterio’s scheduled match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. If Mysterio is unable to compete, possible replacement options could include Dragon Lee or Rey Fenix—both of whom are considered logical fill-ins.

In other news, Rusev and Lana were spotted in Las Vegas this morning, indicating they are still in town as WrestleMania 41 festivities kick off.

We’re told that Rusev is expected to make his return to WWE programming very soon.

As previously reported, there is growing belief among sources that Lana (CJ Perry) has signed a WWE Legends deal. We are actively working to confirm that signing.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)