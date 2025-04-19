WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” kicks off tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into WrestleMania 41 Saturday this evening, the following match order is listed on the internal run sheets for the big event:

* Triple H welcomes fans

* WWE World Title: Jey Uso vs. Gunther

* WWE Tag Titles: War Raiders vs. New Day

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

* WWE US Title: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

* Rey Fenix vs. El Grande American

* WWE Title: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte

* Hall of Fame inductions

* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns

