WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” continues tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into WrestleMania 41 Sunday this evening, the following match order is listed on the internal run sheets for the big event:

• WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY vs Bianca Belair

• Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

• WWE Intercontinental Title: Bron Breakker vs Penta vs Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Bálor

• Randy Orton Open Challenge

• Logan Paul vs AJ Styles

• WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles: Lyra Valkyria and a mystery partner vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

• Undisputed WWE Title: Cody Rhodes vs John Cena

(H/T: PWInsider.com)