WWE presents night two of their WrestleMania 41 special event tonight.

WrestleMania 41 emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. this evening, starting at 4:00pm EST. / 1:00pm PST.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show, which streams live on Peacock and internationally on Netflix:

* IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Championship)

* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

* Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Sin City Street Fight)

* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBA (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship)

* Randy Orton vs. TBA

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Make sure to join us here at 4/3c for live WWE WrestleMania 2025 results coverage.