WWE presents night two of their WrestleMania 41 special event tonight.
WrestleMania 41 emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. this evening, starting at 4:00pm EST. / 1:00pm PST.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show, which streams live on Peacock and internationally on Netflix:
* IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Championship)
* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
* AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
* Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (Sin City Street Fight)
* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBA (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship)
* Randy Orton vs. TBA
* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)
