As of earlier this week, Chelsea Green was not locked into any plans for WrestleMania. However, there have been several creative pitches discussed behind the scenes regarding her potential involvement in the event.

Sources close to WWE’s creative team confirmed that multiple concepts had been floated for Green in recent weeks. One previously reported idea involved Green potentially serving as the host for the show. Another concept revolved around continuing her on-screen rivalry with Zelina Vega, though it’s unclear how far those discussions progressed.

In addition, there were several creative pitches centered around potential United States Championship Open Challenges at WrestleMania. Among the names internally mentioned as possibilities for those scenarios were Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella.

At this time, there’s no indication that any of those plans have been officially added to the WrestleMania card. However, WWE sources note that as the show’s format continues to take shape, there remains a chance that new elements — including something involving Chelsea Green — could still be slotted in before the final lineup is confirmed.

I know not everybody can be on #WrestleMania and I’m biased because she’s my hot wife, but how is @ImChelseaGreen not on a 2 night Mania?! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2025

