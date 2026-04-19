– Cody Rhodes was reportedly pulled from his scheduled WWE World appearance due to injuries coming out of his match, as he was said to be “very busted up” following the bout.

– There was also significant internal discussion regarding the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Championship match. At one point, Randy Orton winning the title was heavily considered. However, sources indicate the final decision for Rhodes to retain was locked in just weeks leading up to the event.

– In terms of production, rehearsals for WrestleMania 42 officially began on Wednesday of last week as WWE finalized preparations for the two-night spectacle.

– There was also a minor scare during the show, as a cameraman reportedly took a fall during the women’s tag team match. Fortunately, word is that he is okay.

– Behind the scenes, some within WWE are expecting adjustments for night two, particularly when it comes to match length. Following criticism of shorter bouts on Saturday, there is a belief that more in-ring time could be allotted on Sunday, though it’s said to be “far from a guarantee.”

– The internal reception to night one, specifically from an in-ring standpoint, was said to be underwhelming among several staff members. One consistent point of frustration reportedly centered around the frequency of advertisements, which many felt cut into match time and disrupted the flow of the show.

– On a more positive note, social media personality IShowSpeed received praise backstage for his involvement during the show. He was credited for fully committing to his role and “throwing himself into wrestling” during his appearance on Saturday.

(H/T: Fightful Select)