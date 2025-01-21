WWE WrestleMania 41 is only a few months away, and reports have surfaced regarding the potential host city for next year’s flagship event.

Pwinsider is reporting that New Orleans, LA is the frontrunner to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

WWE sources have been circulating this rumor for the past month, and it’s starting to gain traction in Louisiana.

We reported earlier that a WrestleMania press event is planned in New Orleans during Super Bowl weekend.

WWE did something similar last year in Las Vegas before confirming it as the host city for WrestleMania 41.

Pwinsider is reporting that Jey Uso will be kicking off tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

* Bayley vs. Nia Jax

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in action.

* WWE Hall of Famer “JBL” John Bradshaw Layfield appears.

* Jey Uso to appear.

* Sami Zayn to address the WWE Universe.

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria returns to WWE RAW.

* Penta will be in action.