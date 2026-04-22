WrestleMania 42’s ESPN debut didn’t just live on the new ESPN Unlimited app, it also delivered strong numbers across ESPN and ESPN 2 as fans got a preview of the biggest show of the year.

The premium live event’s opening hour was split across both networks across two nights, giving audiences a broadcast taste of WrestleMania alongside the main streaming presentation.

On Saturday night, ESPN 2 carried the first hour of WrestleMania 42, featuring a mix of crossover spectacle and in-ring action.

That block included The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) teaming with LA Knight against IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, along with Drew McIntyre squaring off with Jacob Fatu in a hard-hitting clash.

Sunday’s ESPN broadcast continued the trend, airing the opening hour of Night Two with major moments right out of the gate. Oba Femi picked up a win over Brock Lesnar, while Penta successfully retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a high-stakes ladder match.

According to Front Office Sports, Saturday’s ESPN 2 window averaged 1.62 million viewers, while Sunday’s ESPN broadcast drew 1.82 million viewers.

Both telecasts faced stiff competition, going head-to-head with NBA and NHL playoff action.

WWE noted internally that Saturday’s airing became the most-watched program on ESPN 2 this year, while Sunday’s presentation ranked as the most-watched program on ESPN over the weekend.

WWE issued a press release touting the business success of WrestleMania 42 on Wednesday morning.