The first of two shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” goes down tonight.
WrestleMania 42 airs at 8/7c on the ESPN app.
Advertised for the SA Saturday, April 18, 2026 show:
- * Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (w/ Pat McAfee)
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
* Gunther vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch
* Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Airing on ESPN2)
* The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & LA Knight vs. IShowSpeed & The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (Airing on ESPN2)
* John Cena hosts
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.