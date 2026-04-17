WrestleMania 42 is officially ready for prime time.

With the two-night spectacle set for April 18 and April 19, the stage inside Allegiant Stadium has been fully assembled, giving fans an early look at the massive setup ahead of WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Several influencers, including Chris Danger, took to social media to showcase the finished production. The stage features towering, pillar-shaped titantrons stretching across enormous LED screens, each emblazoned with the WrestleMania branding.

It looks every bit like a WrestleMania set should.

Footage making the rounds online also captures the atmosphere inside the stadium, with the official theme song — “Back in the Saddle” by Aerosmith & YUNGBLUD — blasting in the background as the lights and visuals bring the entire setup to life.

All systems are go.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.