The second of two shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” goes down tonight.

WrestleMania 42 airs at 8/7c on the ESPN app.

Advertised for the Sunday, April 19, 2026 show:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

* “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Intercontinental Championship – Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Je’von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (airing on ESPN)

* Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (airing on ESPN)

* John Cena hosts

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results coverage.