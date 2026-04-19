The second of two shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” goes down tonight.
WrestleMania 42 airs at 8/7c on the ESPN app.
Advertised for the Sunday, April 19, 2026 show:
- * WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams
* “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE Intercontinental Championship – Ladder Match: Penta (c) vs. Je’von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (airing on ESPN)
* Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (airing on ESPN)
* John Cena hosts
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results coverage.