A notable ticket promotion has been rolled out for WrestleMania 42 as internal discussions continue regarding the event’s overall sales pace.

Allegiant Stadium has announced a 25-percent discount on tickets for WrestleMania 42, with the special holiday weekend offer running through February 16.

Fans can take advantage of the deal by using the code “WINTER” at checkout.

The limited-time promotion comes as WWE officials monitor ticket movement for the two-night spectacle.

As of late January, approximately 36,000 tickets had been distributed per night. That figure is said to be around 10,000 fewer per evening compared to the pace of WrestleMania 41 at the same point in its sales cycle.

That gap has reportedly raised some eyebrows internally.

An all-department meeting was held on February 12 to address the slower-than-expected movement and discuss strategies moving forward.

While no drastic measures have been confirmed publicly, there is said to be ongoing evaluation behind the scenes.

In addition, WWE is reportedly taking another look at the WrestleMania card itself.

Sources indicate there are differing opinions within the creative team about whether to stick with the current direction or pivot in an effort to boost momentum heading into the biggest show of the year.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

